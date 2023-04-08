Stillwater set to recreate history with Saturday street dance

A group of businesses are using a street closure to stage a recreation of an historic 1901 photo.

Example video title will go here for this video

STILLWATER, Minn. — Just before a big construction project began redirecting traffic away from a key stretch of Main Street in Stillwater, Cory Buettner had a Facebook-inspired epiphany.

"On July 6th, the Stillwater Public Library posted this photo on Facebook," Buettner said, pointing to a photo of a 1901 street dance playing out on the same stretch of road. "The next day I was in a meeting and they were talking about the (construction) detour. They said this part of Main Street would not be really utilized by the construction company."

Buettner says he soon started to dream up a way to put together an old-school street dance, recreate the historic photo, and generate business for a district that has been through it's share of struggles recently.

Less than two weeks later, that vision is about to become reality.

"Everybody in the community has stepped up to help," said Joe Ehlenz, owner of Lolo, Lolito, and Stillwater Proper, three restaurants that are all part of the closure. "We're kind of used to it because the river flooded this spring, we've also had multiple closures on parking lots this year. This is just another problem to kind of overcome and we're all rallying to try to do something different and let everyone know, hey, although we have this part closed, we're still open."

Buettner, who owns Leo's Grill and Malt Shop and Gloria's Ice Cream, says Lift Bridge Brewing printed the banner of the photo for visitors to reference, a "Dance Here" banner seen in the 1901 photo has also been recreated by Stillwater's Big Red Dog Studio.

Meanwhile, Joe has opened the roof of his restaurants so a local photographer can get the all important shot.

"It's a really cool opportunity," said Jagger Bjork, owner of Jagger Rose Photography in Stillwater. "We're going to be looking at lining up buildings and getting a really cool shot that's, hopefully, similar."

Technically, Jagger says it won't just been one cool shot. They plan to take a photo at noon on Saturday, and then recreate it again and again, every two hours, until 10pm.

Cory says the dance will also go from noon-10 p.m., and feature live music.

They are also encouraging people to dress like it's 1901, with prizes for best dressed and best hat announced at 6:45 p.m.

"If you look at this picture, I can't find anyone who is not wearing a hat," he said. "Even the little baby in the carriage there is wearing a bonnet."

Kent Erdahl: "In a way, it's almost like a family portrait for the city too."

Jagger Bjork: "Yeah, It really is the only opportunity you're going to have to walk in the middle of the street, dance in the middle of the street, like this hasn't happened before... since 1901."

Kent: "Is it a little bit of an honor to be taking a photo that... who knows... it could last for another 100 years."

Jagger: "Absolutely. So cool."

Cory: "That's the hope, I mean it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to do this, to recreate this amazing photograph, and we're going to take it."

For all the information on the "Dance Here" street dance, click here.

Watch more Breaking The News:

Watch all of the latest stories from Breaking The News in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+