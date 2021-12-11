Texas book controversy reaches Minnesota

A local professor and prolific author recently discovered she had four books on a list of 850 publications being targeted by a Texas state representative.

While Dr. Duchess Harris of Macalester College denounces the very existence of the Texas list — spearheaded by State Rep. Matt Krause — she does admire the other authors also on the list and even welcomes the new attention to the Duchess Harris Collection of more than 120 books.

“It’s concerning there is that kind of list, but I actually have somewhat a sense of pride that I was doing what is referred to as 'distressing.' Because I think young people need to be distressed,” Harris told KARE 11’s Karla Hult.