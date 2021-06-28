The communion debate: Why the Catholic church is in it

Jana spoke with the Chair of the Theology department at the University of St. Thomas, Kimberly Vrudny, to discuss the issue of President Biden taking communion.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the last few weeks President Joe Biden's communion habits have been at issue with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Why?

Because Biden is a member of the political party that supports a woman's right to choose. And while he says very little about it, that fact doesn't sit well with several Catholic Bishops as the catholic faith opposes abortion.

So the pointed question is: Should the President be able to take communion? But the larger one is...where is that line drawn?