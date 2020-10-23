The day after the debate: brace yourselves for the next 11 days

On Friday, it was widely reported the Trump campaign “heavily” invested in ad buys in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just when you think the second and final presidential debate would be the deciding factor for voters, political analysts say it will do little to sway opinions in this final flurry of campaign activity.

“A long line of political research has shown that for the most part debates don’t tend to persuade voters to vote for one candidate or the other. And considering both candidates gave their supporters something to be happy about, it’s unlikely that last night’s debate did much to change any voters’ minds,” said University of Minnesota Political Science Professor Kathryn Pearson.

Pearson noted that may be especially true this year, when 50 million Americans have already voted.

But Pearson emphasized the debate did offer a substantive discussion about distinct policy differences, which she noted was a sharp contrast to what happened the first time President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden squared off.

“The debate started with a discussion of COVID. And the coronavirus is the top issue on many voters’ minds. And President Trump defended how his administration has handled it. And Former Vice President Biden attacked Trump and the administration, saying essentially that we’ve gotten used to dying. Whereas President Trump made the point that we’re learning to live with it,” Pearson said, further noting that Biden also “articulated a strategy” when it came to his intended pandemic response.

And Pearson said that sort of policy clash continued when it came to other topics: from health care, to race relations, to immigration.

“At one point, Biden tried to sort of differentiate himself to some extent from the Obama administration and referenced the new policy called ‘Bidencare,’” she said.

“The two candidates were sharply different on the issue of race. The issue of immigration, the candidates have very different views and again, were definitely attacking one another,” Pearson said, adding that the President also attacked Biden’s role in the Obama administration.

But with the debate in the rearview mirror, Pearson predicted the next 11 days is likely to be filled with strategic messaging. And Minnesota will see more than its share of that strategy. On Friday, it was widely reported the Trump campaign “heavily” invested in ad buys in Minnesota.