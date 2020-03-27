The science of getting better sleep in difficult times

Daily pandemic news can be heavy, weighing on our minds, especially at night, affecting our sleep and our dreams.

Dr. Michael Howell studies sleep, and his field of study is restless right now.

"When we are stressed out, we don't sleep well," Howell said.

And not only is the sleep not good, for some of us, the dreams aren't either.

"Dreams are just bringing up fears and frightening memories so it makes sense that coronavirus is the big fear we are struggling with right now, so It makes a lot of sense that people would have nightmares about it," he said. "It's totally natural."

What is happening is: your mind is full of worry about everything the coronavirus could take from you. Think of all of those thoughts like files of information for your hard drive, your brain.

"So we go about our daily experience and we have all sorts of information and right now it's mainly bad, at night your brain is compressing those files to try help you make sense of them," Howell said.

And your brain isn't altogether rational when it compresses information, because it is sorting not by specific worries, but by specific emotions.

So if stress is what you hold in your body and your mind when you close your eyes, your body and your mind go find old stresses to replay in your dreams...too.

"Stressful experiences in your life right now are going to come back to the worst experiences you had in your life, bad relationships, illness, loss," Howell said.

So how do we break the cycle, and find sweet dreams?

"Start to create evening rituals that do not involve screens and do not involve the news," Howell suggested.

I can't believe I'm saying it, but yeah, stay away from the news an hour before bed.

Also, make a new routine. Get up at the same time every day, and go to bed at the same time every day. Try to get some exercise, and light first thing in the morning.

Because folks, sleep is a super medicine, not just a thing to do at night...