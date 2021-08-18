'They took my husband’s ashes': Urn stolen in northeast Minneapolis break-in

A woman in northeast Minneapolis is asking for the return of the irreplaceable item stolen from her shop over the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's something she can't replace, and something no insurance policy could ever cover.



Erin White runs Haus of Print, her husband Paul founded it four years ago.

The team works out of a space in the big, old Strong Scott building in northeast Minneapolis.

She never had one problem come to the workspace, until, Erin said, one came last weekend.



“We were coming in because it's a busy time of year, getting fair orders for some customers, and Paul's sister showed up to open the shop on Sunday afternoon and we found out we had been broken into," Erin said.



A busted door started a panic, so Paul's sister, Angie, called Erin.



“And when I got here we went down the list, and at the very end, she was just like, 'And they took Paul's urn,'” Erin said.



Paul was the founder of Haus of Print. He died five months ago.



“Losing him was like, out of the blue one night he was gone and we never would have thought at 44 he would leave us, and we never thought we would come in on a Sunday morning and he was gone again,” Erin said.



They called Minneapolis police and reported what was taken: a couple of printers, a computer and the urn with some of Paul's remains.



A neighbor business pulled their security camera videos. The footage shows a man who somehow got in a loading dock door, making his way to the print shop.



Minneapolis police confirmed the man seen in that security video is someone they want to talk to. KARE 11 has blurred the person in that video as we do not show images of a suspect or publicly name them until they are formally charged with a crime.



As for Erin?



“I just want him back. I just want someone if anyone sees it or knows the guy or can talk to him or whatever and just say, 'Drop them somewhere. Give them to someone who can bring them to us.'”