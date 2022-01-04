Thousands stolen from Minneapolis North HS Booster Club

School officials say $30K-$40K was allegedly stolen from the North Booster Club by a Booster Club Officer. This money is used to buy equipment, uniforms, camps, etc.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis North community has been dealt another blow in what has already been a difficult year.

School officials say $30,000-$40,000 was allegedly stolen from the Minneapolis North Booster Club by a Booster Club Officer. In a social media post Friday, the school said the Booster Club Officer later admitted to stealing the money, which is used to buy equipment, uniforms, camps, etc.

"It is just a real big bucket of ice cold water that feels like its getting splashed on us on a regular basis," said North principal Mauri Friestleben. "And yeah, we keep tryin to brush our shoulders off and put our chins up and plow ahead for the sake of our kids, but its taking a toll and we can feel it."

The North High family has been through a lot in the last couple of months. Deshaun Hill Jr. — the quarterback for the Polars football team — was shot and killed as he was walking on the north side in February. Recently, after a game in the boys state basketball tournament, a North basketball player was sent a racist message from a student at another school. And this week, as the kids finally come back to school after a strike, they learn this.

North High School leaders in Minneapolis learned a Booster Club officer drained nearly ALL of the money in their account for themselves...the student athletes now have next to nothing.

Friestleben and the remaining boosters have teamed up with the Minneapolis Foundation to take in donations.

