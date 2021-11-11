MN TikTok star, Patriotic Kenny, expanding efforts to help fellow military veterans

Since a fundraiser for his broken scooter topped $100K, Kenny Jary has been on a mission to help others.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minnesota — When Kenny Jary made his annual trip to the local IHOP for a free Veterans Day meal, the 79-year-old Navy Veteran-turned-TikTok star generated a lot of buzz.

"I don't know how to use (TikTok)," said Air Force veteran, Lolly Fread. "I'll probably have to go ask him."

Fread and her friend, Army veteran Wendy Sederstrom, don't need to be on the popular video app to appreciate the international coverage of Kenny's story.

When Jary's mobility scooter broke down in September, a series of TikTok videos went viral and led to more than $100,000 in donations. Jary then promised to pay it forward, and purchase at least 25 scooters for other veterans in need. Since then, money has kept pouring in and he now has enough to buy 44 scooters and counting.

"It was like so heartwarming to see that this man, who got so much money, went ahead and turned around and was helping other people," Fread said.

On Veterans Day, Jary sat down with KARE 11 to talk about his mission to give back has taken a new turn. Patriotic Kenny has now partnered with the Infinite Hero Foundation to keep raising money for veteran mobility needs, mental health support and suicide prevention.

"There's been so many generous people to me and I want to pay it forward and give some of that back," Jary said.

He says it's the least he can do since getting his new scooter, paying off debts and moving into a new home last week.

"It's a whole new world," Jary said.

It's a world that now includes more than 1.3 million TikTok followers, and an international audience thanks to several big tv appearances. Last month he traveled to New York City to appear on the third hour of NBC's Today Show.

Kent Erdahl: "What was that trip like?"

Kenny Jary: "Oh! I'm going to start crying. It was so nice. It was wonderful. They treated us like kings. That's the first time I've flown in 43 years."

And while the trips and the money are great, Jary says he appreciates one thing even more: The hundreds of letters, artwork and other items sent to him by people around the world. Most of all, he says he's touched by dozens of letters he's received from fellow veterans and active duty military who say he has helped brighten their day during difficult times.

Jary: "You can imagine how that makes me feel, that I'm helping them when they see me on TikTok. You know, because they're having a hard time."

Erdahl: "How does this compare to last Veterans Day?"

Jary: "It's hard to describe. (Last year) I was kind of in that depression stage. That's not good. There's so many veterans that are hurting and stressed and need help... mental help. If I can help one, I'll try to help even more - like a hundred if I can - because it means a lot to me."