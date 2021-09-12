Now's the time to get that raise

Or as the kids say it, "get that bread." Businesses are expected to bump wages an average of 3.9% in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Everyone says the best way to get a raise is to quit and get a new job and we've been seeing that happen this entire time.

Call it what you want, Quitdemic, the Great Resignation. That is partially what is behind this Conference Board report that showed businesses are expected to bump up pay an average of 3.9% in 2022.

It's good news for job seekers, according to Minnesota's Labor Market Information interim director Oriane Casale. LMI is a part of Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"It's a job seeker's market in Minnesota," Casale said.

She added that our state has traditionally had very high labor force participation rates. The pandemic of course ruined a bit of that, but people are coming back.

"Many, many people are coming back into the labor market looking for work, working, and so we have the 7th highest labor force participation rate in the country right now," she said.

That being said, vacant positions are the highest Casale has ever seen on record in the state.

So workers can, and should, be choosy. Plus, being choosy so far has literally paid off. Our wages are off the charts.

"In fact, Minnesota wages are keeping up at 6.3% over the year increase," Casale said. "We're seeing very very high wage increases, these increases are higher than at the national level."

The national level is 5.1%. The inflation rate nationally? 6.2%. Good job Minnesota.

And interestingly, certain industries have seen an even bigger spark.

"We're seeing even higher increases in those sorts of very high demand, low wage industries," Casale said. "Retail trade saw 7.7% over the year increase for the same period, food service and drinking places saw 9.7%. So these are industries that are really trying to lure workers in, keep the workers that they have, and one of the tools that they have to do that is by raising wages. And we are definitely seeing that in Minnesota."

In terms of this being a good time to ask for a raise? Casale said yes.