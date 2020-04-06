Twin Cities artists honor George Floyd

"Art speaks to people on levels that words cannot reach or cannot describe," said Liz Zaiman with One Family One Soul.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Local murals and art projects have been popping up across the Twin Cities—especially in south Minneapolis—to honor George Floyd.

Probably the most recognizable mural is located at 38th St. and Chicago Ave. on the side of the Cup Foods building where police killed Floyd.

Muralists Xena Goldman, Cadex Herrera and Greta McLain painted the mural last week with help from Maria Javier, Niko Alexander, Pablo Helm Hernandez and Rachel Breen.

"How do we stand especially with communities of color in our community," said McLain to KARE 11 last week. "This is my tool. So I'm going to use the tool that I have."

On 44th Ave. and E Lake St. at Puerta Grande Law Firm, local artists & community organizers Ricardo Perez & Sebastian Rivera have been working on a George Floyd mural for the past three days that is focused on black and brown relationships.

"So George Floyd is native from Texas, cactus is the Texas state plant; the Mexican flag has a cactus; George Floyd used to work in Conga. So there's so many connections," Perez said.

Tuesday afternoon, two different groups created art in honor of Floyd at Powderhorn Park.

A team of local artists with the support of Pillsbury House and Theatre painted portraits of Floyd on tarp.

"Artists are at the core of Powderhorn Park and this is a center for the arts and they're vital and they can help heal and they can help rebuild," said Witt Siasoco.

Another group at the park worked on a 25-mile long art project to remember the Black lives that have been taken by police.

"We're going to be doing one name at each 1/4 mile marker along I-94 starting at Dale Street and going through Minneapolis. There's over 100 names we have so far," said Liz Zaiman with One Family One Soul.

"We have our voices for a reason and right now is not the time to be silent," Zaiman's friend, Starr, said. "We are the youth. We are the future. We know if we're not doing something now, nobody else can do it for us."

Zaiman added, "Art speaks to people on levels that words cannot reach or cannot describe."

The group plans to meet Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden to install the pieces. They are looking for more people to get involved with painting names. Zaiman said they can pick up the paintings for anyone who is interested. They also are taking monetary donations for art supplies through Cash App: $Skyexclusive1.

More information can be found on the One Family One Soul Facebook page.

On Saturday June 6, Roho Collective will be hosting an Art Heals Community Event.

"Art is a vehicle for the healing process. Creating Art, allows us to explore our emotions, it can reduce anxiety and help to process. Roho Collective is a black-owned non-profit organization that works with artists of color to provide business development, arts programming, and curated events," said Roho Collective in an email about the event.

The event will include healing circles, community art murals, a kids art therapy tent, sidewalk chalk, prayer tent, workout sessions, free food grill and a Roho informational table.

There will be sanitizing stations. They ask that people practice social distancing and wear masks.