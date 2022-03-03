Twin Cities band 'Sounds of Blackness' uplifts the community through music

This year, the band comprised of 25 members – 15 singers and 10 musicians – is celebrating 51 years of making music.

ST PAUL, Minn. — They say music speaks to the heart, and for Gary Hines with the three-time Grammy Award winning band – Sounds of Blackness – it's a fusion of sound, inspired by the past.

"The vision I was given of this group was to follow the path of Duke Ellington," he said. "A lot of people don't know that Duke recorded and performed not only Jazz, but spirituals, Blues, African music – every sound of Blackness and that's the meaning and origin of the name."

This year, the band comprised of 25 members – 15 singers and 10 musicians – is celebrating 51 years of making music.

"Sounds of Blackness" began at my alma mater, Macalester College in St. Paul, and originally in 1969, Macalaster embarked on a very ambitious program to recruit students of color," he said.

In January of 1971 – as a sophomore - Hines took over the Macalaster College Black Voices, a 50 voice choir started by students.

"Music has been a survival mechanism," he said. "Especially in this day and time people of all stripes need that now more than ever."

Most recently, the band performed at the funeral service for Amir Locke, the 22-year-old killed by Minneapolis police during a no-knock warrant.

Singing "Hold on," a song passed down through history.

"That type of music and the acapella spiritual that we sang "Hold on" that has been sung at funerals, where daughters, fathers mothers were found hanging from trees," he said.

"What do you hope is the legacy that people remember you all," asked KARE 11's Charmaine Nero.

"When a perfect stranger tells you your music saved my life," said Hines.

Because in the end, music soothes the soul, and like Hines said best, "what comes from the heart, reaches the hearts of others."

"Sounds of Blackness" has no plans on slowing down. Their latest accomplishment? A nomination for an NAACP image award for their new song "Time for Reparations."

For more, visit their website here.

