U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigating after 16 severed raptor feet found

WOODBURY, Minn. — Last week, a woman said she was walking her dog when her dog noticed something strange off the sidewalk. Her dog led her to a strange sight just near some tall grass in Woodbury. She said she took a closer look and found what appeared to be a pile of severed raptor feet.

She did not want to speak to us on camera about her experience, but explained that she called the police right away. She said it was strange, seeing just the feet of birds in a pile, just sitting off the sidewalk.

"Upon inspection, we know they came from eagles," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service public affairs specialist Tina Shaw said. "We can tell that they are also owls."

Shaw said the Fish and Wildlife Service (a federal agency) was notified through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"[It's] a terrible tragedy to birds that are protected under federal law," Shaw said. "Many folks here in Minnesota would consider the bald eagle to be the national symbol of freedom and we don't take it lightly."

Shaw said whatever happened was not natural. The 16 bird legs were missing the claw from each toe.

"In the ten years that I've been a public affairs specialist here in Minnesota, I haven't seen anything like this," Shaw said. "I can tell you though that unfortunately people do traffic in animal parts and live animals. The pet trade, the artwork trade - there's a whole black market for wildlife related merchandise."

Shaw explained that under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, a law that was passed in 1940, the maximum penalty for the unlawful possession of a bald eagle, its parts, nest and eggs is one year jail time and/or a $100,000 fine. A second offense is a federal felony.

She said just because Minnesota enjoys a handful of raptors doesn't mean that they're any less protected.

"Having the abundance of eagles is not a direct correlation to whether it's legal or not to take a bald eagle," she said. "They're still protected, even though we have very healthy populations."

Shaw encouraged people to be vigilant as we get to spend more time outdoors during the pandemic.

"All of us have a role to play in stopping wildlife crime," she said. "I would say, if you see something that looks wrong, get in touch with your local law enforcement and start the conversation."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. You can report suspicious findings to Special Agent Andrew Daiber at 651-778-8360, Conservation Officer Joe Kulhanek 612-271-8044 or Minnesota's Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-652-9093.