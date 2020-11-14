What's good? Viewers share one good thing that happened this week

Hundreds of "Breaking the News" viewers shared their uplifting messages and stories.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the midst of so much darkness and uncertainty, between the pandemic or any number of other "2020" things, KARE 11 "Breaking the News" anchor Jana Shortal asked viewers to share one good thing that happened to them this week.

"Tell me something, anything, good that happened to you this week," Jana wrote on her Facebook page.

Hundreds of BTN viewers responded.

We collected several of those responses in the video above.