As COVID winds down, volunteers finally return to provide crucial care for NICU babies

EDINA, Minn. — As the pandemic winds down, some hospitals are slowly returning to normal.

In fact, some volunteers at M Health Fairview are now able to come back and fill crucial roles, like at the newborn intensive care unit at Southdale Hospital.

That's where you'll find Melinda Kuhn, affectionately known as the "baby whisperer." She's the first volunteer for the hospital's "Mother Goose" program to come back. Her main goal is to hold and comfort newborns in the NICU.

"I'm just thrilled that I’m able to help," said Kuhn. "It's so rewarding, it really is."

She's already caring for Wren — a baby girl who was born six weeks early. Plus, with a strict visitor policy that still limits visitors and two working parents, Kuhn fills a void they sometimes can't.

"You really want to take care of them, you want to protect them," said Kuhn. "You just want to make them comfortable so they can rest and grow and the whole goal is to get them home."

The program itself is still in its infancy. It was first started in 2019, only to have COVID shut it down the very next year. Kuhn didn't let the pandemic stop her from volunteering. Instead, she volunteered at COVID vaccine clinics.

Kuhn is a mother of three herself and says she's always glad to give back, but knows the NICU is where she's meant to be. Her instincts never took a break.

"I had to kind of re-learn things and certain procedures, but holding a baby, you don't forget that," said Kuhn. "I think I get more out of it than they do, truly."

Touch is vital for babies born premature or with respiratory problems to help with bonding, something Kuhn knows all too well.

Her oldest son spent time in the NICU when he was born because he swallowed some amniotic fluid.

"To leave him and go home without him was just kind of traumatic, but he was well-taken care of and able to come home," said Kuhn.

In addition to holding babies, Kuhn helps with tasks like stocking supplies, folding laundry and cleaning rooms.

To become a volunteer, you have to apply, interview, complete online learning, a background check and fingerprinting, in addition to attending an online orientation.

M Health Fairview says it looks for volunteers who are reliable, have a positive attitude and are service-oriented. For more information about volunteer opportunities, click here.

