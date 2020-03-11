Voters how are you feeling? We hear you

From anxiety to relief, we talked about feelings today.

MINNEAPOLIS — We're at one day before Election Day. No matter who you are voting for, no matter what party you affiliate yourself with, emotions are running high.

On Breaking The News, we think it's important to embrace and talk about feelings. So we hopped over to a polling place to see how everyone was doing.

The key question was, "How are you feeling?"

"I'm feeling good," Erica Turner said. "I'm also feeling very nervous. The upcoming days, this is a very big election. We've already had record-breaking numbers of people who have already come out and voted or sent in absentee ballots. It's going to be a very, very interesting couple of days."

"I feel relieved," John Battista said. "I think that you know – everyone's been looking forward to this day, considering the whole situation with COVID. This is a big step for us to move forward. Whether there's a transition or things remain the same, I think this is a big day in our country's history."

"I'm feeling confident but at the same time, wary, I would say," Nina Raemont said. When prompted to explain why she felt that way, she said, "I would say this year has been an extremely different year and as far as the results of the election, I know they may not be coming out tomorrow. I guess I'm just a little bit nervous for the results, but I'm also hopeful."

Regarding the results, Christopher Johnson had an interesting take on the fact that we won't know who won the presidential race immediately.

"I feel like it's kind of like a game night," Johnson said. "Except it might last a few weeks to a couple of months and it's actually kind of exciting? I'm just hoping for the best. Whatever president we get, whatever officials we get, my goal is to support them either way – whether it's the person I voted for or not."

When asked about how they could convince people who haven't voted yet to participate, Brent Russell agreed that there may be a few who feel disenfranchised about voting at all.

"I've met a lot of people like that," Russell said. "They switch sides and first year they decide not to vote rather than actually take the plunge. So that's probably the type of people – the ones that don't trust their party anymore but don't really want to switch."