'We are walking in hell': Waukesha sports writer on Christmas parade tragedy

Lori Nickel spoke with KARE 11's Jana Shortal on Tuesday about her new column that focuses on a community shattered by senseless violence.

MINNEAPOLIS — "Who cares about games at a tragic time like this?"

The headline of veteran sports journalist Lori Nickel's column asked a question she kept asking herself when she sat down to write about Wisconsin sports Monday.

Nickel was at a tipping point Sunday after a man plowed a vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She spoke with KARE 11's Jana Shortal on Tuesday about her newest column that focuses on a community shattered by senseless violence.