Wells Fargo, Bank of America become the latest to lower or eliminate overdraft fees

Banking fees cost consumers billions of dollars a year. Regulators are now pressuring big banks to get rid of them.

MINNEAPOLIS — Imagine going to get a cup of coffee. You use your debit card to buy it and you suddenly find out you don't have enough money.

A lot of banks will slap you with an overdraft fee that could cost you around $35, all because of a $3 cup of coffee.

Well, this week Bank of America and Wells Fargo announced big changes to overdraft fees that will help millions of consumers.

Starting in March, Wells Fargo will give customers a 24-hour grace period if they overcharge on their account. And customers who have direct deposit will be able to access their paychecks up to two days in advance.

Bank of America also announced plans to lower their overdraft fees from $35 to $10 and they're also eliminating a lot of other fees.

Banking fees have been a hot topic recently.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has put a big focus on banking fees during the pandemic to help out consumers.

The director recently said, "rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model. We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market."

In 2019, the CFPB says banks made more than $15 billion off of overdraft fees. About 9% of consumers receive more than 10 overdraft fees a year.

That's hundreds of dollars a year for people who already don't have enough money in their accounts.

It's a situation a lot of people have found themselves in during the pandemic.

That's a big reason why regulators are clamping down on them and why many banks are deciding to get rid of them.

Capital One recently announced plans to eliminate overdraft fees and non-sufficient fund fees altogether. Last summer Ally Bank announced plans to do the same thing.

Some banks like Huntington Bank, which recently moved into the Twin Cities market, announced plans to give out small no interest loans. Customers can get up to a thousand dollars in cash with no interest or fees as long as they set up a payment plan.

And regulators believe this may just be the beginning.

There's a lot of pressure for other banks to follow suit.

Even smaller banks and credit unions may soon have to lower fees to stay competitive.