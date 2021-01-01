What KARE 11 viewers will remember about 2020

You shared with us the light you found this year, the hope...and you also shared the pain. Here is a glimpse of 2020 from some of our wonderful KARE 11 viewers.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — You made it.

Through loss after loss, you are here.

KARE 11 viewers flooded the lines that tether us together in 2020 with tweets and images of happiness and heartbreak, but also perseverance.

In the face of uncertainty, many of you rejoiced for the new additions to your families.

What a tale you will tell them about their first tip around the sun.

Forty-two-year-old Sami never imagined she would become pregnant, but in a year of the unimaginable, is now the mother of a beautiful boy.

Weddings on hold were the norm for spring, summer and fall, so AJ found paved paradise in a parking lot and said "I do."

Deneal was able to have her stage moment, seeing a play she wrote get its day under the lights right before the stages had to shut down.

But, this year also reminded us there is no light without dark.

Sarah lost her dad to cancer - she misses his texts saying Netflix is on the fritz.

Michaela too lost her father, but in a year of extraordinary burden on American families, took care of him until the very end.

2020 has been a year of remarkable human resilience and resounding human tragedy.

2020, we will always say we wish to forget.

But, how could we? In joy and pain, it will always be unforgettable