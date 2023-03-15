Where are the worst potholes in the Twin Cities?

MINNEAPOLIS — As the state of metro roads remains in shambles, KARE 11's Kent Erdahl set out to find the biggest and most damaging potholes around the Twin Cities.
Turns out, there were enough potholes to separate the road danger into different categories.
Oscar season is out and pothole season begins in Minnesota.
Worst Makeup and Worst Sound Editing:
On Pennsylvania Avenue, east of Rice Street in St. Paul, a stretch of bad road received multiple driver nominations. The mix of patch-marked pavement and crumbled concrete earned it Kent's award for worst makeup and worst sound editing.
Worst Visual Effects:
Next in Minneapolis, a water-logged stretch of 35th Street is causing plenty of late swerves and has earned itself the award for worst visual effects.
Worst Pothole in a Supporting Role
A monster pothole near Lake Harriet takes home the worst pothole in a supporting role.
Runner-up for Worst Pothole in a Leading Role:
One particularly treacherous pothole at the intersection of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue in Uptown Minneapolis is worthy of nomination for worst pothole in a leading role, due to it being a threat to both vehicles and pedestrians.
Worst Pothole in a Leading Role:
However, elsewhere in Uptown, where Hennepin Avenue leads into I-94, drivers encounter a little lake when trying to get onto the highway.
Worst Overall Pothole Picture in Twin Cities:
The grand prize for the worst overall pothole goes to Shepard Road in St. Paul. Some stretches of the road have grown so dangerous that the city chose to reduce the speed limit.
