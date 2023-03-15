Where are the worst potholes in the Twin Cities?

KARE 11's Kent Erdahl set out to find the most disastrous roads around the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the state of metro roads remains in shambles, KARE 11's Kent Erdahl set out to find the biggest and most damaging potholes around the Twin Cities.

Turns out, there were enough potholes to separate the road danger into different categories.

Oscar season is out and pothole season begins in Minnesota.

Worst Makeup and Worst Sound Editing:



On Pennsylvania Avenue, east of Rice Street in St. Paul, a stretch of bad road received multiple driver nominations. The mix of patch-marked pavement and crumbled concrete earned it Kent's award for worst makeup and worst sound editing.

Worst (road) Makeup goes to Pennsylvania Ave east of Rice Street in St Paul. It also narrowly won for Worst Sound Editing. You’ll have to see the 6:30p story for that. pic.twitter.com/4zPItHoCr5 — Kent Erdahl (@kenterdahl) March 15, 2023

Worst Visual Effects:

Next in Minneapolis, a water-logged stretch of 35th Street is causing plenty of late swerves and has earned itself the award for worst visual effects.

35th St between Chicago and 35W win for Worst Visual Effects. The water covered potholes and narrow roads were nasty today. pic.twitter.com/MSl8mAFRhe — Kent Erdahl (@kenterdahl) March 15, 2023

Worst Pothole in a Supporting Role

A monster pothole near Lake Harriet takes home the worst pothole in a supporting role.

Runner-up for Worst Pothole in a Leading Role:

One particularly treacherous pothole at the intersection of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue in Uptown Minneapolis is worthy of nomination for worst pothole in a leading role, due to it being a threat to both vehicles and pedestrians.

This won is hard to appreciate fully in this clip, but the nasty placement of this one on Hennepin, right before the I-94 split wins Worst Pothole in a Leading Role. pic.twitter.com/lZav4qZB1Q — Kent Erdahl (@kenterdahl) March 15, 2023

Worst Pothole in a Leading Role:

However, elsewhere in Uptown, where Hennepin Avenue leads into I-94, drivers encounter a little lake when trying to get onto the highway.

Worst Overall Pothole Picture in Twin Cities:

The grand prize for the worst overall pothole goes to Shepard Road in St. Paul. Some stretches of the road have grown so dangerous that the city chose to reduce the speed limit.

Okay, now for the top prize. It wasn’t super close. Worst Overall Pothole Picture goes to Shepherd Road in St Paul. It hard to truly appreciate it without feeling it. It also won in several additional categories. pic.twitter.com/CoZdjpIURe — Kent Erdahl (@kenterdahl) March 15, 2023

