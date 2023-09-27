Treatment center uses art to break down barriers in recovery

Hazelden Betty Ford's new mission is to acquire diverse art pieces to help guide patients in recovery.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — For more than three decades, the work of folks who guide others along their recovery journeys is highlighted each September as part of National Recovery Month.

At the Plymouth campus of Hazeldon Betty Ford treatment center, a colorful new approach is helping its patients feel more included, and LaCresha Dotson has been leading the charge there as a supervisor.

Walking around campus with Dotson is more like walking around an art museum with a docent. She's quick to share a fact about a piece.

"What I've learned about Star quilts is that they're given for many reasons, but one of the reasons is to really encourage their loved one through their journey in life," Dotson said, pointing out a Native American Star Quilt that hung from one of the main walls. It was light pink and blue, with a plaque describing where the quilt came from — just like it would have in a museum.

As the administrative services supervisor at Hazelden, Dotson said the company has also encouraged her and others to be diversity, equity and inclusion facilitators. She thought a perfect way to incorporate her two roles would be to start being intentional about acquiring the art that hung on the building's walls.

"Everyone should be able to see themselves and feel comfortable," Dotson said. "When you see yourself in a piece of art you feel safe, you feel like you belong, you feel not so alone and that is extremely important for people in recovery who are already struggling with many things."

As a result, Dotson has been working on creating a home away from home, year-round. This became especially meaningful during Recovery Awareness Month.

"It's where the magic happens," she said. "It's where people come to really get hope and to really turn their lives around. Recovery month is a full month dedicated to people struggling from addiction and trying to get better."

Dotson is a firm believer that healing in the body, also includes healing in the heart. With art, the latter can happen.

"If you think of how art has a way to breakdown barriers, give voice to a wider range of perspectives, and identities, paired with DEI it just made sense to us we were able to mine the best of both worlds," Dotson said.

She also said she's received tremendous feedback from the residents about the art, no matter how temporary their stay.

"Recovery is for every demographic, we may not have seen them yet, but we might and they get to see themselves here, too," Dotson added.

"Art has a way of allowing the person who is either doing the art, or looking at the art, to disconnect and get in your creative brain, you can do something mindless reflective thought or even a process so I think it's very therapeutic," she said.

Dotson said they are looking to increase the collection. If you feel like you have a piece that you'd like to donate that fits Hazelden's needs, you can contact them directly here.

