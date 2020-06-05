Why are the birds singing so loud in the morning?

Well it turns out, they need a date, or rather, a mate....among other things.

The birdsong marks the arrival of a season and the arrival of those who have returned.

Springtime around here is hearing that birdsong LOUD and clear.

“The only reason they are here, back here, is to mate and reproduce so it’s all about survival.” Lori Naumann with the Minnesota DNR says.

Survival is part of why you hear their song so loud when morning comes.

“They are letting other birds know, 'Hey I made it through the night. I made it through and I'm strong and still here.' And 'This is still my territory, so come over here, I'll build a nest for you,”. Naumann says.

Ah yes, the old "I'll build a nest for you" birdsong line, that one is being chirped and sung as loud as the day is long.

“They are trying to attract a mate. They are trying to sound as beautiful as they possibly can to attract a mate, Naumann said.

No, birds don't swipe right or left - they sing.

And they sing to mark territory and signal they are back in town.

It’s also quite possible that they seem louder this year because there is less noise in the morning without rush hour or the sounds of anyone outside.