Widow's Succession: It's not new, but can Jennifer Carnahan win?

MINNEAPOLIS — Widows running for their late husband's political position isn't anything new.

"My husband, Jim Hagedorn worked hard for seven, eight years to flip that district," former MN GOP Chair and widow of Representative Jim Hagedorn said on Monday. This as she exited the Minnesota Secretary of State Elections Center after filing to run for Hagedorn's seat.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, 47 women have been elected or appointed to fill Congressional vacancies created by the deaths of their husbands — eight in the U.S. Senate and 39 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"So what Jennifer Carnahan is doing — not surprising," University of Minnesota professor Larry Jacobs said. "She'd even hinted at that as a possibility in the past."

Jacobs said Jennifer Carnahan, as a former GOP chair, is a qualified candidate experience-wise.

"If Jennifer Carnahan was running without the baggage of her past, she'd be an outstanding candidate," Jacobs said. "She has the experience from running the Republican Party. Her message is about continuing her husband's conservative legacy and agenda. That would fit pretty well with what's worked in that district in the last couple election cycles."

However, the baggage of her connection to Anton Lazzaro, a former GOP donor and strategist who has been indicted on 10 counts of child sex trafficking, is heavy.

"Republicans in the state, including Congressman Tom Emmer have spoken out about the importance of the Republican Party moving on," Jacobs said. "They don't want to have to defend Jennifer Carnahan and respond to attack ads, and other sorts of Democratic efforts to make Jennifer Carnahan the face of the Republican Party as it is fighting for votes in the suburbs."

Despite the fact that the Minnesota GOP can throw its weight behind certain candidates — whether they want to or not — is ultimately a moot discussion point, as Jacobs says this is in the hands of the voters of that district.

"There will be alternatives for voters to choose," Jacobs said. "Jennifer Carnahan will be the name that members of the First Congressional District will know the best because she's such a prominent figure, particularly in Republican politics."

