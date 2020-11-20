x
With help from you, Minneapolis man aims to get 360 coats for 360 kids on north side

Jesse Ross is making it his mission to get 360 coats for 360 students at Elizabeth Hall Elementary and Franklin Middle School in north Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — On the north side of Minneapolis, a man is not going to rest until 360 kids are warm.

Why 360?

That is how many students there are at Elizabeth Hall Elementary and Franklin Middle School – and the man who isn’t resting, Jesse Ross, is making it his mission to buy them warm winter coats by Dec. 1.

The only way he can pull this off, is with YOUR HELP.

You can shop for a coat and buy one here:  Target Gift Registry: tgt.gifts/northmplsschools

Or donate here: https://www.givemn.org/story/Rebuild-North-Minneapolis

