Woman documenting George Floyd killing with Black Panther photo goes viral

The viral photo showcasing Pamela Weems reflects the present and the past.

There's a story behind every photo. And a viral photo showcasing Pamela Weems reflects the present and the past. The image shows her wearing all black, shades, a pristine fro with her fist raised in the air.

Behind her, you see police officers wearing helmets, face shields and other protective gear.

"I lived through it then and now. I have had people say 'That picture looks like it's Photoshopped from the March in the 60s right to 2020,'" she said.

Weems uploaded the picture to Facebook the week George Floyd was killed. It is still circulating and has been shared more than 150 times. Weems wanted to document the global movement that started blocks from where she once lived. Documentation has led to something bigger, including requests to reprint the picture for education.

"I have had people reach out to me from institutions to schools about using the picture. I've had people reach out to me to tell me personally how powerful the picture is," she said.

Her photo is now on T-shirts and stickers.

"We are still marching for the same thing. It is the same march. The same fight. It is time for it to be over," she said.

It is racism. Weems said she has more stories than she wants to share about racism in the modeling industry.

"In the 70s, when I modeled, I'm a dark skin woman, I didn't get the opportunities because of my skin tone,'' she said.

She was also counted out because of the texture of her hair, which she now embraces.

"I think the fro is gonna come back because it represents empowerment. When you see that fist, it's power. That picture sent that message so strongly to people because they saw that," she said. "I think we lost ourselves trying to fit in."

She said the youth are leading the current movement for equality.