Yard signs: What we know about their history, and the rules that govern them

According to the Institute for Free Speech, yard signs can be traced back to ancient Romans who promoted their preferred candidates on the walls of their homes.

MINNEAPOLIS — While not as prevalent as federal election years, political yard signs are aplenty in a handful of cities.

"I have clashing mayoral signs, which is unusual," Minneapolis resident Michele Ireland said. "I feel really strongly in getting out the vote, so I am hoping it will remind people to vote. I don't mind if people know who I vote for, partly that, and partly to support the candidates that I like."

Displaying your political support has been a thing for forever.

According to the Institute for Free Speech, today's yard signs can be traced back to ancient Romans who promoted their preferred candidates on the walls of their homes.

Apparently, John Quincy Adams is the one to credit for bringing that practice to America with yard signs in the 1820s.

And if you live in a city like Minneapolis with ranked-choice voting, well, you get to have fun.

"It's not that one is for my husband and one is for me," Ireland said, pointing out her Jacob Frey and Kate Knuth signs. "Because of ranked-choice voting, I get to vote for three, and those are two of my choices."

When asked what she was going to do with the lawn signs after tonight, Ireland said she'll just wait for the candidates to come and collect them — it is their responsibility to remove them after all.

"If they don't, I'll just take them down," she added.

So what are the rules when it comes to putting them up and taking them down?

According to state statute 211B.045, "All noncommercial signs of any size may be posted in any number beginning 46 days before the state primary in a state general election year until ten days following the state general election."

At all other times, it's a municipal playbook.

In this political climate, it may feel difficult to have a conversation with folks who don't see eye-to-eye in terms of politics. However, Ireland said that never discouraged her.