Zero Percent Consent: How a new craft beer is trying to change the conversation around drinking, sexual assault and consent

Modist Brewing is collaborating on a new IPA in October, but the contents aren't as important as the can itself.

MINNEAPOLIS — Local craft breweries and taprooms have become more than just places to grab a good beer.

From supporting hospitality workers during the pandemic, to fighting racial injustice, several local craft breweries have used their spaces - and their taps - to raise awareness for social issues in recent months.

But a new beer is tackling an issue that is both socially relevant and central to drinking culture itself.

The Zero Percent Consent Project is a new collaboration between the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Periscope Creative, Modist Brewing Co. and several other local breweries.

The project aims to raise awareness and generate conversation about sexual consent in drinking culture. The idea behind it started back in March, after Minnesota received international attention for a loophole in our sex assault laws, which led the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a rape conviction because the victim was 'voluntarily intoxicated'.

"I thought it was like a Buzzfeed, clickbait article," said Brett Essman, a Senior Art Director at Periscope, who came up with the project. "I'm like, it's 2020, there's no way there is still a loophole."

Essman says he was shocked to learn that, at the time, even if someone was too intoxicated to consent to sex, they'd only be considered "mentally incapacitated" in Minnesota, if drugs or alcohol were given "without the person's agreement".

"I'm like, this is going on, we should do something about it," Essman said. "We have the opportunity to use creativity to help change something in the world."

So Essman and Periscope's Executive Creative Director, Heath Pochucha, started designing cans, packaging and marketing materials for a new beer from the outside in. But they didn't do it alone. They reached out to the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, MNCASA, for direction and input.

Rachel Asproth, is a Communications and Design Specialist at MNCASA. She says she was surprised to receive a message about a beer designed to drive conversation about sexual consent, but she appreciated an opportunity to confront the issue at the source.

Asproth also know that Modist already had a history of collaborating on beers to benefit social causes.

"We can't create that change without them," Asproth said. "We know alcohol isn't the problem, it's how we think about it, it's our actions around it. Let's be responsible and have that mean more than just not drinking and driving. We're saying, being responsible while we drink means not causing harm of any kind."

"This is just an exciting opportunity for us to learn, the brewing industry to learn, to be better advocates and have better practices," said Dan Wellendorf, with Modist. "And then also for consumers to learn."

Since starting work on the project, the Minnesota Legislature voted to close the loophole in our sex assault laws, but even though that changed the goal of the project, it didn't change the mission.

"The opportunity with MNCASA really became, how do we positively affect drinking culture moving forward?" Pochucha said. "This law passed, but that's just the beginning."

Three additional breweries, including Arbeiter Brewing in Minneapolis, and Dual Citizen and Clutch Brewing in St Paul, have already committed to putting their own spin on the beer after it launches next month at Modist.

And the message could soon be popping up in breweries across the country.

"We've come to learn 40 other states still have that law, that loophole, in place," Pochucha said.

And the mission of the beer doesn't stop with the packaging. Anyone, anywhere, who drinks or serves the beer, can scan a QR code on the label, which will help get the conversation started.

"They're going to be able to follow that to our campaign site and add their name and then they're going to be invited into a deeper conversation to think critically about alcohol and consent and sexual violence," Asproth said. "The idea is to ask, what they can be doing to prevent harm?"

In case you're wondering about the beer itself...

Modist's Flavor Overlord, Keigan Knee says it will be a very approachable New England IPA.

"It's just much more alluring to a broader type of person," Knee said. "We want to get it into as many hands as possible."

With that in mind, Knee's recipe will also serve as a base for other brewers to build on.

"We're really pushing for people to mix it up and make it their own," he said.

And he hopes that each new version, spurs new interest and new conversation.

"I think our culture here, in Minnesota, needs to be more aware of this and do something about it instead of not talking about it," Knee said. "Times need to change. It's 2021. Let's do this."

The Zero Percent Consent Project will officially launch at Modist on October 2nd. At the same time, the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, will launch a podcast that will delve into issues related to sexual assault and consent, including an episode on how bystanders can safely intervene if they see something wrong.