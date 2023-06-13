Brenda and Linda, happily together after all

The pair was featured in a viral video in which Brenda scaled a wall at the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control facility to be with her sister Linda.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A little more than a week ago, the world watched in delight as a video of a brown dog scaled a wall to be with her sister at the Minneapolis Animal Care & Control facility.

Brenda, who did the climbing, couldn't bear to be separated from her sister Linda.

Just as the internet couldn't believe its eyes, neither could Cathy Walker.

"I replayed [the video of them] again, and I was like no way, not in one shot," Walker said. "And I played it again."

She decided that she'd like to see the dynamic duo themselves. She said she had the most curious of intentions.

"As of the day before, I didn't want to meet other dogs because we had lost our dog after 13-and-a-half years to a weird cancer that we didn't know he had," Walker explained.

Apparently, her husband, La Mar Walker was hesitant, seeing right through his wife.

"It was just to look, she just wanted to go see it," La Mar said with a smirk.

And he was right.

"Thirty minutes later...we were taking them home," La Mar said. Cathy interjected to say it was longer than 30 minutes.

"That was it! And I was like fine whatever — they deserve a chance like anybody else," La Mar said with a smile.

Brenda and Linda at their home, are still inseparable.

"You can't split them up, even if we send them out to potty, one goes, the one outside notices the other one's not behind, sits at the door waiting for the other one to come out," La Mar said.

While two new dogs won't wholly replace an old one, turns out attraction and bond are invisible, invincible powers. Cathy said she was convinced that her old pup, whom Brenda reminds her of, may have been the one to push them to adopt the sisters.

"Her coloring, and the way she did it, and the fact that she had to take care of her buddy, I was just thinking to myself, this is going to sound corny, I really thought my Samsen had something to do with this," she said.

Currently, the only fence they're building now, is to keep both of them in the yard, together.

"I don't think she's going to be one of those escape artists, because as long as she sees Linda — she's all good," Cathy said.

