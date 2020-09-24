LIVE UPDATES: Breonna Taylor protesters returning to Capitol after marching onto I-94

A grand jury announced former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment charges.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hundreds of people have gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol to protest Wednesday's indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison.

A Kentucky grand jury announced Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment charges in the case involving the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

9:15 p.m.

Protesters are starting to march back to the Capitol.

8 p.m.

Protesters have marched onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near John Ireland Boulevard in St. Paul.

7 p.m.

People began gathering on the lawn at the Capitol with signs demanding justice after Taylor, who was an EMT and aspiring nurse.

Protesters gathering for a march on the Capitol lawn. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/etoyzNVmIE — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) September 23, 2020

Protesters calling for change on the Capitol lawn, ahead of a march for Breonna Taylor. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/42c3trFxZ8 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) September 23, 2020

According to KARE 11 reporter Gordon Severson, speakers were taking turns discussing the grand jury's decision, calling it "disgusting" and "disrespectful" to her memory.