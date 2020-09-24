LIVE UPDATES: Hundreds gather at State Capitol for Breonna Taylor rally

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hundreds of people have gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol to protest Wednesday's indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison.
A Kentucky grand jury announced Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment charges in the case involving the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.
7 p.m.
People began gathering on the lawn at the Capitol with signs demanding justice after Taylor, who was an EMT and aspiring nurse.
According to KARE 11 reporter Gordon Severson, speakers were taking turns discussing the grand jury's decision, calling it "disgusting" and "disrespectful" to her memory.