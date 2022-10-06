Broadway Beautiful 2.0 helping north Minneapolis businesses succeed

It's a grant program through the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition offering up to $40,000 to approved businesses along West Broadway.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you drive along West Broadway in north Minneapolis, you can't help but notice the empty boarded up storefronts and the deteriorating conditions of some of the businesses that still remain.

"The potential for north Minneapolis is huge," said Sammy McDowell, owner of Sammy's Avenue Eatery.

It's that very potential which is fueling the Broadway Beautiful 2.0 initiative.

It's a grant program through the West Broadway Business and Area Coalition offering up to $40,000 to approved businesses along West Broadway to help provide façade, safety and interior improvements.

Something McDowell says is long overdue.

"Especially after the pandemic and everything that has gone on with even the George Floyd stuff, you know, businesses are starting to revamp," explained McDowell.

For McDowell, who's eatery has been a decade old staple at the intersection of North Emerson and West Broadway, it's more than just an opportunity to rebuild and repair.

"People want to grow, they want to develop their business," said McDowell, he went on to explain, "to embrace our community first of all and to just make sure that we're providing services that our community can enjoy ... we still want those same things that other communities have."

Building on the beauty already blooming in an area…

"Beautify West Broadway, lets make that happen," said McDowell.

With desire to succeed.

"I hope that the information gets out to the businesses so they are aware that its available to them, a lot of times we miss out because of that," said McDowell.

For information on how to apply click here.

