Brooklyn Center City Council reveals permanent memorial for Daunte Wright

Twenty-year-old Wright was shot and killed in 2021 by a former Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Brooklyn Center City Council revealed plans Monday night for a permanent memorial to honor Daunte Wright.

Wright, 20, was shot to death by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in April of 2021.

The city manager said the new design will be aesthetically pleasing and acknowledged that harm had been committed. The city and the Wright family agreed to a private settlement that includes erecting a permanent memorial.

The design was created, in part, by Juxtaposition Arts where Niko Kubota is an architect.

"I think we were brought in because we have expertise in permanent materials like steel and concrete," said Kubota. "And also, we really researched what the memorial already was."

Protestors were the first to put up a sculpture where Wright died. Kubota calls the existing space somewhere for people to learn and heal.

"But then also put some of our young people's ideas into it and come up with something relatively simple and enduring and respectful," said Kubota.

Juxtaposition Arts is a nonprofit that's nearly 30 years old. Right now, some 70 students are taking classes there, part of a free pathway to build not only a portfolio, but also a future.

"The idea is we want to make art and design accessible to north-siders and we're also creating an image of the north side," said Kubota. "I think a lot of people have different images of what north Minneapolis is, but I think we're starting to change that narrative."

The new Wright design is made of mesh, metal and marble. It was even created by young artists from Brooklyn Center, who captured the meaning of what is now such a sacred space.

"And we present that in a way, out of a tragedy, lifts up a community," said Brooklyn Center City Manager Dr. Reggie Edwards.

The city council did hold community meetings about the sculpture that it said cost $243,000. It was paid with grants and emergency funds.

The city will also pay to maintain the memorial and construction, which starts in mid-August.

As for Juxtaposition Arts, it's celebrating the grand opening of its new space with a celebration on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

