BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Brooklyn Center man has died after being attacked by four dogs he was watching for a family member.
Brooklyn Center police said the attack happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 5700 block of Halifax Avenue North. Squads responded after a neighbor called police to report a man yelling for help while being attacked by multiple dogs.
Police said the attack was still underway as officers arrived on the scene, with one firing a less-lethal round that struck one of the dogs and dispersed the others. Officers on scene reported the victim "had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on most of his body." The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died later that evening.
According to a police news release, "the four dogs were of American Pit Bull Terrier dog breed." The dogs were placed into quarantine following the attack.
Brooklyn Center authorities said the dogs did not live at the home where the attack happened, but they were staying there for the day. The victim was taking care of the dogs at the time.
KARE 11 reporters are working on speaking to people in the area to learn more about what happened.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.