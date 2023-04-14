Police say the victim was attacked at his home by four Pit Bull Terriers he was watching for a family member.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Brooklyn Center man has died after being attacked by four dogs he was watching for a family member.

Brooklyn Center police said the attack happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 5700 block of Halifax Avenue North. Squads responded after a neighbor called police to report a man yelling for help while being attacked by multiple dogs.

Police said the attack was still underway as officers arrived on the scene, with one firing a less-lethal round that struck one of the dogs and dispersed the others. Officers on scene reported the victim "had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on most of his body." The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died later that evening.

According to a police news release, "the four dogs were of American Pit Bull Terrier dog breed." The dogs were placed into quarantine following the attack.

Brooklyn Center authorities said the dogs did not live at the home where the attack happened, but they were staying there for the day. The victim was taking care of the dogs at the time.

KARE 11 reporters are working on speaking to people in the area to learn more about what happened.

