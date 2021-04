There's a large police presence in the area of Kathrene Drive and 63rd Avenue North. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if there are any injuries.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Police are on scene of a shooting involving law enforcement Sunday in Brooklyn Center.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, agents and crime scene personnel are on scene to investigate.

BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Brooklyn Center. More information to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 11, 2021

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

