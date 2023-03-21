Brooklyn Center Walmart store to close April 21

A Walmart spokesperson said employees can transfer to another store. Five Walmart stores are within 13 miles of the Brooklyn Center location.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Walmart located at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center is permanently closing next month.

A Walmart spokesperson said after a "careful and thoughtful review process" the company made the "difficult decision" to close the location on Friday, April 21.

In a statement, they added that the store didn't perform "as well as we hoped" and didn't meet the company's financial expectations, but employees will be able to transfer to another store.

Five Walmart stores are located within 13 miles of the Brooklyn Center location.

"All associates in the store will be eligible for transfer. We have invested in our associates and we want to keep them in the Walmart family," said Felicia McCranie, Director of Corporate Communications, in an email to KARE 11.

Currently, there are 80 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs in Minnesota and nearly 5,000 Walmarts across the U.S., according to officials.

The pharmacy staff at the Brooklyn Center location will work with its customers to transfer their prescriptions.

An official statement from Walmart reads: "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brooklyn Center location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+