Brooklyn Center Walmart store to close April 21

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The Walmart located at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center is permanently closing next month.
A Walmart spokesperson said after a "careful and thoughtful review process" the company made the "difficult decision" to close the location on Friday, April 21.
In a statement, they added that the store didn't perform "as well as we hoped" and didn't meet the company's financial expectations, but employees will be able to transfer to another store.
Five Walmart stores are located within 13 miles of the Brooklyn Center location.
"All associates in the store will be eligible for transfer. We have invested in our associates and we want to keep them in the Walmart family," said Felicia McCranie, Director of Corporate Communications, in an email to KARE 11.
Currently, there are 80 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs in Minnesota and nearly 5,000 Walmarts across the U.S., according to officials.
The pharmacy staff at the Brooklyn Center location will work with its customers to transfer their prescriptions.
An official statement from Walmart reads: "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brooklyn Center location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.