Brooklyn Park aims to enhance community police relations with new study results

A suburb that touts its police department as a national leader in community policing is also evaluating its police policies and procedures.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The city of Brooklyn Park is putting its police department under the microscope. After hiring an independent research group last fall to evaluate police policies and procedures, final results will be shared at the regular city council meeting Monday.

Ahead of the meeting, city manager Jay Stroebel explained the reason for the research.

Stroebel says Brooklyn Park is one of the most culturally diverse communities in the Midwest and for about a decade now, the city has been ramping up efforts to improve community police relations with things like new community programs and events. As of Monday, the city website even says they're a national leader in community policing.

Yet after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last year, Stroebel says Brooklyn Park, like other cities across the country, decided to review policies and procedures to further improve relations.

"We've done extensive work of working with the community of trying to become the best police department we can be," Stroebel said. "The Wilder report is just one additional opportunity to continue improving as a police department."

The results come as cities nationwide see an uptick in violent crime, with Brooklyn Park seeing a two percent rise since last summer respectively.

"This report will be helpful in terms of how we prevent crime from happening in the first place and then how we can make sure that our police department stays using the best practices as we're policing," Stroebel said.

Wilder, the St. Paul-based research group, is remaining tightlipped on the findings for now but the process appears to be transparent. Stroebel says research involved reaching out to the community for feedback and looking into how other police departments operate.