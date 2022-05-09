2 hospitalized after vehicle strikes a tree in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — Two people were rushed to the hospital Sunday night with serious injuries after their vehicle struck a tree in Brooklyn Park.
According to police, officers were called to the 7200 block of 73rd Avenue North around 10 p.m. Sunday for a single vehicle accident.
When crews got to the scene, they found a significantly damaged vehicle with two people inside. Officers started giving the two first aid until the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and North Memorial paramedics arrived.
Police said that the vehicle was driving through numerous yards before striking a tree.
The names and any further information about the two people has not been released at this time.
