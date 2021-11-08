x
Brooklyn Park mayoral race eligible for recount after one-vote margin

Lisa Jacobson beat Hollies Winston with a margin of just one vote.
Credit: City of Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A recount could decide Brooklyn Park's mayoral election after candidate Lisa Jacobson won by just one vote. 

After the polls closed Tuesday night, Jacobson had 3,415 votes -- followed closely by Hollies Winston with 3414 votes. There were 26 votes for write-in candidates. 

With the slim margin, a recount is possible. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, election officials review each ballot when a recount takes place. 

A Brooklyn Park spokesperson said a recount must be requested, and other procedures will follow. More information is expected later today. 

The winner will take over the seat of former mayor Jeffrey Lunde, who is now a Hennepin County Commissioner. 

