Brooklyn Park officer injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Police said the officer and suspect both had gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A Brooklyn Park police officer was shot and injured in the line of duty late Friday.

According to Brooklyn Park P.D., the officer was among those responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Georgia Avenue North around 10 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find a man who had an order of protection against him, who was parked at the caller's home. Police said the man and two officers exchanged gunfire, and one of the officers was shot.

The injured officer was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where police said his injury was not life-threatening.

The suspect ran from the area, according to police. After an extensive search, he was found and arrested a short time later. The suspect was also discovered to have a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

"Luckily, the officer is OK," said Brooklyn Park police chief Craig Enevoldsen. "From what I saw, how they responded, they responded exceptionally well to the situation. Clearly, everyone on the shift is very concerned for the well-being of their partner, that was their first and foremost concern."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will lead the investigation into the shooting.