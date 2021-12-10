Brooklyn Park police ask for help locating missing woman

Toni Johnson was first reported missing Saturday night, Dec. 4, leaving the Bowlero bowling alley located at 7545 Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Park.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say they're looking for a 35-year-old woman last seen at a bowling alley.

Toni Johnson was first reported missing Saturday night, Dec. 4, leaving the Bowlero bowling alley located at 7545 Brooklyn Blvd. in Brooklyn Park.

Police say Toni is 5'5 and weighs 135 pounds with a distinct red mark on her chin and a scar on her right hand. When she left the bowling alley she was wearing a black hooded jacket, a black leopard print top, black leggings and black boots.