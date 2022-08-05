MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police asking for help locating vulnerable adult

According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing. Officials believe she could be in Minneapolis, Crystal or Brooklyn Park.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brooklyn Park Police at 612-552-9282.

MORE NEWS: Mall of America reopens Friday after shooting sent building into lockdown

Watch more local news: