BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man in his 60s with dementia.

According to a social media post, Scott Hansen left his home on the 8000 block of Idaho Circle in Brooklyn Park and hasn't been seen since.

Police say Hansen was last seen wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.