Brooklyn Park police find an assault victim on a neighbor's roof

A homeowner on Brunswick Avenue called officers early Wednesday morning after hearing noises.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police are searching for a person suspected of assaulting a neighbor, causing them to flee to a nearby roof early Wednesday morning.

Police were sent to the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North just before 2 a.m. when a homeowner reported hearing noises on his roof, according to officials.

Officers found a person on the roof of the home, and when the man came down he told officers he had been assaulted at a nearby house by people he knew.

The man had evidence of being struck in the head and told officers he had been held hostage, police said.

Officials say the officers located the house where the man was reportedly held in the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. Police set up a perimeter around this house and called out everyone inside.

When all the people in the house were outside, officials determined that the suspect had left prior to squads arriving. Detectives were called in and a search warrant was executed as officers gathered evidence related to the reported assault.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and their investigation into this incident is ongoing.

