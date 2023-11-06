Brooklyn Park police respond to multiple weekend shootings

"Right now what we are seeing, it seems like we are going to have a dreadful summer," said Bishop Harding Smith with Minnesota Acts Now.

MINNEAPOLIS — "Right now, we're seeing an uptick in crime," said Bishop Harding Smith, who works with Minnesota Acts Now.



Smith is a long-time community leader, working to address violent crime in his Brooklyn Park community.

"Right now what we are seeing, it seems like we are going to have a dreadful summer," said Smith.

And this weekend, he's sounding the alarm, following three shooting incidents - that left one person dead.

"To see what happened last night, I'm really concerned. That happened just a block from my house. I'm concerned, my wife is concerned and my children," he said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. - Brooklyn police responded to Zane Ave North and 8th Avenue for reports of several shots fired at a home and car.



Police responded to another "shots fired" call just a few blocks away later that night.



Police say they believe both incidents are connected.

Around 4 a.m. - Brooklyn Park police say two people were shot at a business on Edinburgh Center Drive.

One victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

"It's really, really sad," said Smith.

While Smith fears crime will continue to rise this summer, he says it's up to the police department, city leaders, and the community to work together to help put an end to the violence.

"Brooklyn Park has one of the finest police departments in the nation, but it just doesn't take the police department alone, it also takes intervention groups that will be there to mediate," he said. "We're at a crossroads right now and we have to figure our way out of this."

Police haven't released any suspect information in any of the shootings this weekend or the victim's identity.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, call Brooklyn Park police.

