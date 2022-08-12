Brooklyn Park police searching for missing man

Alex Ramirez, 66, was reported missing early Thursday morning by an assisted living facility.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police are asking the public's help locating a missing man who was last seen Thursday.

Alex Ramirez, 66, was reported missing early Thursday morning by an assisted living facility on the 8500 block of Regent Avenue North in Brooklyn Park. The caller said Ramirez was last seen on the patio of the facility around 1 a.m.

Police say Ramirez has medical conditions requiring daily medication, in addition to mental health conditions that may inhibit his ability to be aware of his surroundings.

Ramirez is described as a Hispanic man standing at 5-foot-4 and weighing 178 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue pants.

Authorities are asking that anyone who sees Ramirez or has knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911.

