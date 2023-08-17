MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police seek help locating 69-year-old man

According to Brooklyn Park Police, the man left a group home near Zane Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Officials are asking for help locating a missing 69-year-old man who left a group home Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn Park.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, the man left a group home near Zane Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. He is described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound Black man with a long white beard and should be pushing a walker.

Police say he's bald with long white hair on the sides and back of his head, and was last seen wearing a red plaid long-sleeve shirt and dark pants. He may also be wearing a black leather coat. Officials say he has dementia.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

