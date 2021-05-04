Brooklyn Park residents jump in to help battle house fire

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Ave. shortly before 10 p.m., and upon arrival found the home engulfed in fire.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A recently remodeled home in Brooklyn Park suffered extensive damage after flames tore through the structure late Sunday night.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Ave. shortly before 10 p.m., and upon arrival found the house engulfed with flames leaping from the roof.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief John Cunningham told KARE 11 on the scene that a second alarm was quickly called, and then additional fire crews from West Metro, Plymouth, Coon Rapids, Fridley and Brooklyn Center were also requested.

"I was scared, I was very scared," said neighbor Diana Larson as she watched the home burn. "I didn't know if anyone was in there, it was getting very close to our house."

Larson lives next door, and says her oldest son grabbed a hose and kept a steady bead of water streaming on the fence that divides the properties so the Larson home wouldn't also be claimed. Eventually fire crews stepped in with much larger hoses to cool down the side of Larson's home, and keep embers from starting it on fire.

"Nobody wants that to happen, see your house go up in flames," Larson remarked.

If there is any good news it's that no residents or firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Fire crews were on scene into early Monday morning to put down the flames and make sure they did not rekindle. At this point it is unclear what caused the fire, but neighbors say it is clear that it started in the garage. They also say the home recently underwent extensive renovations before being gutted in Sunday night's fire.