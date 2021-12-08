Buffalo health clinic to reopen in September after fatal shooting

It will be the first time the building has been opened since a person opened fired inside the clinic on Feb. 9.

BUFFALO, Minn. — The Buffalo health clinic where one woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting back in February will be reopening in late September.

The newly renovated Allina Health Clinic-Buffalo Crossroads is scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 27, according to a press release. It will be the first time the building has been opened since a person opened fired inside the clinic on Feb. 9. Among the victims was Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant, who was killed.

Gregory Ulrich was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices.

On Wednesday, the Wright County Attorney's Office released a statement saying Ulrich withdrew an objection to a previous competency evaluation in court. Ulrich's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Clinic employees will have an opportunity to see the renovations prior to Sept. 27 when it reopens to patients. Anyone interested in sending a message to the Buffalo clinic employees are asked to email them to BuffaloCrossroads@Allina.com.