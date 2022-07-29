Buffalo man found dead in cabin after not being heard from for days

Daniel Bzdok, 62, was last heard from July 23 when he and his son went up north to their cabin in Aitkin.

AITKIN, Minn — Aitkin County Sheriff deputies found a man dead inside a cabin Tuesday, after reports he hadn't been heard from since Saturday.

The man, now identified as 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo, left with his son to go up north to their Fleming Township cabin on July 22, authorities said.

According to a statement from Aitkin County Sheriff Daniel Guida, Bzdok's brother became concerned over Bzdok's well-being, and decided to go check on him. When he arrived, he noticed the cabin's "main door had been padlocked, and no vehicles around."

When law enforcement arrived at the scene on July 27, they saw a dead person inside through a window, later identified as Bzdok, according to a criminal complaint from Aitkin County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Crime Apprehension executed a search warrant Thursday morning, and found the victim hunched over in a chair, with a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office said Bzdok's 24-year-old son has been arrested and is being held on pending murder charges.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.





Watch more local news: