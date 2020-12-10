HCMC temporarily locked down after bullet hits window

The building was locked down for about 40 minutes before "it was determined that the situation was no longer a safety concern."

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Medical Center was briefly locked down Monday morning after a bullet hit a window in the emergency department.

A spokesperson for HCMC said just before 2 a.m., shots were fired between two vehicles driving down 8th Street between Chicago Avenue and Park Avenue.

According to HCMC, one bullet hit an upper window in the ER, and another went through a window pane in a nearby skyway.

Access to HCMC through the entrance at 730 South 8th Street was immediately cut off. According to the spokesperson, after about 40 minutes "it was determined that the situation was no longer a safety concern" and the entrance was reopened.