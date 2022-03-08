Burnsville High School on lockdown after weapon reported in the building

A post on the school's website says police are searching the building and all students and staff are safe.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville High School remains on lockdown Tuesday after reports that a weapon was inside the school.

According to a post on the Burnsville High School website, the school first went on lockdown at 11:30 a.m. "due to a report of a weapon in the school."

Principal Dave Helke said in the original post that police were searching the facility but there was no confirmation of the gun report. In an subsequent update he assured parents and families that students and staff were safe, and said no gunfire has been reported.

Helke asked parents not come to the school at this time, and promised to share more information on when students would be released from school when it becomes available.

Those who are showing up are being asked to wait at Eden Baptist Church at 1313 State Hwy 13 in Burnsville.

Parents at Burnsville High School are being told to wait at Eden Baptist Church after a report of a weapon in the school. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/dzcIetOrBB — Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) March 8, 2022

According to a tweet from Burnsville Police, no injuries have been reported and officers are currently at the school. "Please stay away from the area so we can ensure everyone is safe. We will update once we have more information," the post says.

Outside the school, a police officer assured a group of parents that their kids are safe and "nothing has happened." He said that officers are still searching the school, and it might be awhile before students can be released.

MORE: One Burnsville Parent tells me how she found out about what was going on. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/Tua38CALJv — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) March 8, 2022

This is a developing story. KARE 11 has multiple crews on the scene who will provide more details as new information becomes available.

